Evolving Solutions Named A 2024 CRN Triple Crown Award Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Prestigious honor recognizes exceptional performance in technical innovation, expertise, and rapid growth in the sector.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evolving Solutions has been named a 2024 Triple Crown Award winner, by CRN , a brand of The Company . This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers who earn spots on three of CRN's most prestigious lists in one year. This marks the first year Evolving Solutions has received this prestigious honor, recognizing its exceptional performance in technical innovation, expertise, and rapid growth in the sector."I am incredibly honored that Evolving Solutions has been named a Triple Crown Award winner," said Jaime Gmach, Chief Executive Officer, Evolving Solutions. "This recognition highlights our team's dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business value for our clients. We're proud of this achievement, as it reflects our commitment to continuous growth and investment in our people, partnerships, and technology. It also reinforces our core values: doing the right thing, being a team player, and approaching every challenge with humble confidence."The Triple Crown Award goes to companies who were honored on the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which spotlights the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.Making any of the three lists is a notable achievement, but being featured on all three in the same year demonstrates an exceptional level of business acumen, focus on innovation and dedication to building technical expertise.“Solution providers recognized with a Triple Crown Award are at the top of their game, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to enhancing their technical skills, improving their solutions offerings, and advancing the entire channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“Our congratulations go out to each company, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to set an example for excellence and model success in our industry.”Visit CRN to view this year's Triple Crown Award winners.About Evolving SolutionsEvolving Solutions is a technology solutions provider that helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to support business transformation. Our business is client-centric consulting and delivery of technical solutions to enable modern operations in a hybrid cloud world. learn more at .About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

