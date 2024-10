Vale’S Nickel Plant Halts Operations After Windstorm Damages Power Lines

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vale, the Brazilian giant, has temporarily stopped production at its Onça Puma nickel in Pará state.



The shutdown came after a fierce windstorm on October 5, 2024, damaged the local power transmission network. Vale expects the plant to resume operations by October 15, 2024, once power is restored.



The company reassured stakeholders that no employees, nearby communities, or Vale assets were harmed during the incident.



This unexpected pause will likely reduce nickel production by 1.5 to 2.0 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2024. However, Vale remains confident in meeting its annual nickel production target of 153-168 thousand tons.



Onça Puma, located in Ourilândia do Norte, plays a crucial role in Brazil's nickel industry. The country ranks among the top ten global nickel producers, with Vale contributing significantly to this output.







The mine employs advanced technology to process nickel laterite ores, which are plentiful in the region. Financial experts have weighed in on the situation, offering a generally optimistic outlook.



Genial Investmentos maintains a "buy" recommendation for Vale's shares, setting a target price of R$78.50. They believe the temporary shutdown will only marginally affect Vale's short-term nickel production.

Vale's Nickel Operations

Similarly, Bradesco BBI doesn't foresee a substantial impact on Vale's overall results. They note that nickel operations typically account for less than 2% of the company's total quarterly EBITDA.



This perspective highlights Vale's diverse portfolio, which includes iron ore and copper, helping to buffer against such disruptions. The incident at Onça Puma underscores the challenges mining companies face in maintaining steady production.



Environmental factors and infrastructure vulnerabilities can quickly disrupt operations, even for well-prepared organizations. Vale's swift response and transparent communication demonstrate its commitment to responsible mining practices.



As Vale works to restore power and resume operations at Onça Puma, the mining industry watches closely. This event serves as a reminder of the importance of robust risk management and contingency planning.



It also highlights the need for resilient infrastructure in regions prone to severe weather events. The coming days will reveal more about the full impact of this shutdown on Vale's nickel production.



For now, the company focuses on safely restarting operations and minimizing disruptions to its supply chain. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders will keenly observe how Vale navigates this temporary setback.

