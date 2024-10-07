Anniversary Of October 7Th Attack

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) US Department of State

Today, we mark a devastating and tragic anniversary. On October 7, 2023, more than 1,200 men, women and children, including 46 Americans and citizens of more than 30 countries, were slaughtered by Hamas – the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Girls and women were sexually assaulted. The depravity of Hamas's crimes is almost unspeakable.

Hamas also took 254 people hostage that day, including 12 Americans. Four of those Americans – Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Itay Chen, Judy Weinstein, and Gad Haggai – were murdered by Hamas. Four were released through an agreement the United States negotiated last November, but four remain in captivity in Gaza: Edan Alexander, Keith Siegel, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Omer Neutra. There are also an estimated 97 other hostages who remain held in Gaza today. They include men, women, young boys, young girls, two babies, and elderly people from more than 25 nations. Hamas should release these hostages immediately. Every single one of them must be returned to their families, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to bring them home.

Hamas' attacks on October 7 unleashed a year of conflict, with tragic consequences for the Palestinian people. The United States mourns the death of every innocent who died on October 7 and in the year since. It is time to reach a ceasefire agreement that brings the hostages home, alleviates the suffering of the Israeli and Palestinian people, and ultimately brings an end to this war.

The international community must also stand steadfast in the face of terrorism and violent extremism, including the sources of support for groups like Hamas. It must condemn Iran's support for Hamas and other terrorist groups in the region that are responsible for so much death, destruction, and instability.

On this painful anniversary, the United States stands with Israel as it defends itself against terrorism. We remain steadfast in our commitment to lasting peace and stability across the region and for a common future for Israelis and Palestinians with equal measures of security, dignity, opportunity, and freedom.

