Legends League Cricket Playoffs 2024 To Begin Wednesday At Bakshi Stadium

The newly renovated Bakshi Stadium is set to host fans for seven T20 games till October 16 featuring several legends of the game like Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ross Taylor, Ian Bell and many others.

Thus far, Southern Super Stars led by Martin Guptill and Karthik topped the league tables with five wins and one loss in six games. And it will be the league leaders who will open the Playoffs in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The Game 1 of the LLC Playoffs will take place between Southern Super Stars and Toyam Hyderabad at 3:00 PM. Hyderabad has players like Amla, Kashmir's Abid Nabi, Suresh Raina and Shaun Marsh, among others.

Here's the rest of the schedule:

October 10: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers – 7:00 PM

October 11: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Gujarat Greats – 7:00 PM

October 12: (Qualifier) Position 1 vs Position 2 – 3:00 PM

October 13: (Eliminator) Position 3 vs Poisition 4 – 3:00 PM

October 14: (Semifinal) Loser Qualifier vs Winner Of Eliminator – 7:00 PM

October 16: (Final) Winner Qualifier vs Winner Semi – 7:00 PM

TICKETS & PRICES

The organisers have released the ticket price of the playoff matches. Baskhi Stadium has been categorized in seven blocks, with Black A, B, C, D, E, F and Block G. Here's the amenities certain seats will have and their corresponding prices:

Central Pavilion Left – Starting from Rs. 2,499. This comes with“Seating in VIP area Next to Player Tunnel. Food Box Included.”

Premium Seating South/North Pavilion – Starting from Rs. 999. This category has seating next to VIP Area near dugout.

Stand Seating – Starting from Rs. 399. This seating arrangement has Open Clear View, per the organisers.

The games can be livestreamed on FanCode.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now