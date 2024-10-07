AZAL To Provide Discounts On Flight Tickets Ahead Of COP29
10/7/2024 3:10:49 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ahead of COP29 , scheduled for November 11th-22nd, 2024, Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL)
is excited to offer exclusive discounts for travellers visiting
Azerbaijan.
As part of this offer, individuals planning to travel to Baku
ahead of COP29 are eligible for a 10% discount on flight tickets
for business, premium economy, and Economy class. To access the
discount, travellers simply need to enter the promo code VISITCOP29
when booking through AZAL's official website or mobile app.
The discount applies to all of AZAL's regular international
routes and is available to passengers aged 18 and above. Discounted
tickets can be purchased until November 8, 2024, with the offer
valid for travel between November 1 and December 1, 2024.
