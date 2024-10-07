AZAL To Provide Discounts On Flight Tickets Ahead Of COP29

As part of this offer, individuals planning to to Baku ahead of COP29 are eligible for a 10% discount on flight tickets for business, premium economy, and class. To access the discount, travellers simply need to enter the promo code VISITCOP29 when booking through AZAL's official website or mobile app.

The discount applies to all of AZAL's regular international routes and is available to passengers aged 18 and above. Discounted tickets can be purchased until November 8, 2024, with the offer valid for travel between November 1 and December 1, 2024.