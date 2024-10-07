Ukraine Awaiting New Defense Contracts With Slovak Enterprises - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is expecting to see new defense contracts being signed at the level of Ukrainian and Slovak companies, and is also counting on the start of joint production of Bozena demining vehicles.

That's according to Prime Denys Shmyhal , who spoke at a briefing following the second round of intergovernmental consultations, Ukrinform reports with reference to the press service.

"We have positive dynamics in security and defense cooperation. Recently, a Ukrainian company signed an agreement with a European partner whose production facilities are located in Slovakia, to increase the production of 155-mm artillery rounds. We are waiting for new defense contracts at the enterprise level. Separately, we are counting on the start of joint production of engineering equipment with localization in Ukraine. We are talking about Bozena demining machines, in particular, their maintenance and repair," he said.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is grateful for Slovakia's willingness to provide already available engineering equipment for demining. According to him, "this will speed up the process of clearing Ukrainian lands of Russian mines and unexploded ordnance, saving thousands of lives and contributing to economic recovery."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, October 7, Prime Ministers Denys Shmyhal met with his Sloavkian counterpart Robert Fico just outside Uzhhorod in Western Ukraine. The heads of government discussed cooperation in the field of energy security and infrastructure projects.