Russian Shelling Of Sloviansk Injures Five Civilians, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday evening, the Russian shelled Sloviansk, Donetsk region, injuring at least five people, including a two-year-old child.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At least five people were wounded in the shelling of Sloviansk, according to preliminary information. Among the wounded is a 2-year-old girl, she received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital,” he wrote.

It is noted that six apartment blocks, an enterprise, an administrative building and two cars sustained damage in the city as a result of the shelling.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

