Mandatory Evacuation Announced In Two More Settlements In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, mandatory evacuation has been announced in two more settlements of the Borova territorial community.

That is according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“In view of the ongoing shelling and the security situation in the Borova rural settlement community, it is necessary to evacuate the residents of these settlements without delay. The heads of the districts in which these settlements are located are responsible for providing information to local residents about the potential risks to their safety.

In addition, the Borova Children's Service is continuously monitoring the situation with families with children in the community,” said Oleksandr Tertyshnyi, head of the Borova rural settlement military administration.

The evacuation will be carried out in the villages of Iziumske and Bohuslavka.

All evacuees will be provided with temporary housing, as well as humanitarian, financial, and primary medical and psychological assistance. Assistance will be provided to each individual in preparing the necessary documentation.

As reported, in August, a mandatory evacuation of the population of the Kupiansk community in the Kharkiv region (Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka, and the left bank of Kupiansk city) was announced.