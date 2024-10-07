Russian Shelling Of Sloviansk: One Person Killed, Injury Toll Grows To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday evening, the Russian shelled Sloviansk, Donetsk region. One person was killed and six more were injured, including a two-year-old child.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“One person was killed and six more wounded – this is an update on the strike on Sloviansk as of 20:00. Among those wounded are two girls, aged two and 13. They are currently in satisfactory condition,” he wrote.

It is noted that six apartment blocks, an enterprise, an administrative building and two cars were damaged in the city as a result of the shelling.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

As reported, on October 6, Russian troops dropped three guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, leaving one dead and two wounded.