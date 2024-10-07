Umerov Says Ukraine Expects New Defense Contracts With Slovakia Following Intergovernmental Consultations
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and Slovakia, the parties discussed cooperation in the field of defense, including new defense contracts.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, within the framework of intergovernmental consultations, Ukraine and Slovakia discussed important matters of cooperation in the defense sphere. We expect new defense contracts. We recently signed an agreement to increase the production of ammunition for Ukraine by an enterprise with production facilities in Slovakia. We are planning to establish joint production of engineering equipment with Slovak enterprises, including Bozena demining machines, with production localized in Ukraine," Umerov wrote.
He added that Slovakia was ready to provide its own engineering equipment for demining, which would speed up the clearing of Ukrainian territories.
