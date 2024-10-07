Liashchenko Steps Down As Ukrzaliznytsia Head

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yevhen Liashchenko has tendered his resignation as chairman of the board of Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"JSC Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board received a statement from Yevhen Liashchenko on the early termination of his powers as chairman of the board. The supervisory board intends to consider his statement in the coming days and make all the necessary decisions in accordance with the current procedures," the statement reads.

In March 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to appoint Liashchenko as head of Ukrzaliznytsia for two years.

Liashchenko joined Ukrzaliznytsia together with his predecessor Oleksandr Kamyshin in 2021. He held the position of a member of the board and was responsible for the company's finances.