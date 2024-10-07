Prime Healthcare Earns National Recognition For Excellence In Stroke And Heart Failure Care

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Prime Healthcare today announced its hospitals have been honored with Get With The Guidelines® (GWTG) Quality Achievement Awards from the American Heart Association for the of heart failure and stroke.

The American Heart Association recognized 23 Prime Healthcare hospitals with the Get With The Guidelines® – Heart Failure Award, highlighting the hospitals' dedication to improving outcomes for heart failure patients by reducing readmissions and increasing the number of healthy days spent at home. Additionally, 29 Prime Healthcare hospitals received the Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Award, recognizing commitment to providing the most appropriate treatment for stroke patients based on research-based guidelines.



Moreover, four Prime Healthcare hospitals received the Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Receiving recognition for their rapid and research-based care for individuals experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), which is considered more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.

“We are pleased to recognize the leaders and teams across Prime Healthcare hospitals for a strong commitment to caring for people with heart failure,” said Sabra Lewsey, MD, MPH, chair of the American Heart Association Heart Failure System of Care Advisory Group and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.“Hospitals that participate in Get With The Guidelines often see better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for families, communities and health care systems.”

The Get With The Guidelines quality achievement award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date guidelines outlined by the American Heart Association. This program leverages the expertise of the American Heart Association to ensure that patient care aligns with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines, aiming to increase healthy days at home and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

“As a physician-founded and led organization, clinical quality and evidence-based care are at the core of our values,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Prime Healthcare President and Chief Medical Officer.“All Prime hospitals are dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients with heart failure and stroke by implementing the Get With The Guidelines initiatives. The guidelines allow us to better track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve outcomes for our patients. Thank you to our highly trained teams across the nation for achieving this recognition that saves lives and leads to healthier communities.”

Many of the hospitals recognized also received the American Heart Association's Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor RollTM award. This initiative aims to ensure that patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to heart disease or stroke.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.2 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation's leading health systems, with nearly 45,000 employees and affiliated physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. To learn more, please visit

About Get With The Guidelines

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 14 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.

Company :-primehealthcare

User :- erica mary

Email :...

Phone :-9092354400

Mobile:- 9092354400

Url :-