BILLIE JEAN KING NAMED 2025 tournament OF ROSES® GRAND MARSHAL

BILLIE JEAN KING NAMED 2025 OF ROSES® GRAND MARSHAL

Admired for her barrier-breaking legacy and her role in empowering future generations.

PASADENA, Calif. (October 7, 2024) The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® proudly announces that Billie Jean King, sports icon and champion for equality, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Rose Parade® presented by Honda. Tournament of Roses President Ed Morales announced today on the front steps of the iconic Tournament House as King made a grand entrance to Elton John's hit song“Philadelphia Freedom”-a song famously written in her honor. King's selection as Grand Marshal ties seamlessly into this year's parade theme:“Best Day Ever!”, celebrating life's best moments.

Billie Jean King's impact extends far beyond sports and the tennis court. Named one of the "100 Most Important Americans of the 20th Century" by LIFE magazine, she is the first woman athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and she will become the first individual woman athlete to receive the Congressional Gold Medal. King is also the founder of the Women's Sports Foundation, the Women's Tennis Association, and the Billie Jean King Foundation.

"We are thrilled to welcome the legendary Billie Jean King to serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Rose Parade," said Morales. "Her trailblazing work has elevated women in sports and inspired countless best days ever for athletes and fans around the globe."

As Grand Marshal, King will ride down Colorado Boulevard, ushering in the new year with the beauty and tradition the Parade is known for and participate in the pre-game ceremony at the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 111th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential. "Being from Long Beach and growing up in Southern California I have fond memories of watching the parade with my family and I am deeply honored to be named Grand Marshal of the 2025 Rose Parade," said King. "This parade is a wonderful celebration of joy and community, and it truly represents the“Best Day Ever” for all who attend or watch."

From her legendary "Battle of the Sexes" victory to her unwavering advocacy for equal rights, Billie Jean King continues to inspire people around the globe. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is excited to celebrate her extraordinary legacy!

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses ®

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 Members supply more than 80,000 volunteer hours, which will drive the success of the 136th Rose Parade, themed“Best Day Ever!,” on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, followed by the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 111th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. Visit , like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and YouTube.

About the Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate, and a catalyst for tomorrow's leaders. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we are one of the first organizations to recognize the powerful connection between sport access, equity, and society. WSF has been changing the game for 50 years through its research, advocacy, and community programming, investing over $100 million to help girls and women play, compete, and lead – in sports and beyond – without barriers. A leader and champion of the entire women's sports ecosystem, WSF amplifies the vital societal and cultural impact that is made when girls and women play sports. All girls. All women. All sports®. To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit .

2025 Rose Parade Grand Marshal Billie Jean King - photo 1 2025 Rose Parade Grand Marshal Billie Jean King - photo 2

