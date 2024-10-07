AI Stock GPO Plus (OTCQB: GPOX) Announces Retail Deal With Texas Based TXB Stores

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including retail and AI reports on news and trading for GPO Plus, (OTCQB: GPOX ), a Direct Store Delivery "DSD" company revolutionizing distribution to convenience stores and stations with its AI-driven distribution model

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ) just announced the initiation of distribution services to TXB Stores (TXB), covering all 52 locations.

TXB Stores ( ) also known as Texas Born, is a premier convenience store and food chain, passionately serving communities across Texas. Established with a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional service, TXB Stores has become a trusted name in the region. Their stores offer a wide variety of freshly prepared food, beverages, and everyday essentials, making them the go-to destination for Texans on the go. They take pride in our Texas heritage, and it shows in their dedication to supporting local suppliers and delivering a uniquely Texan experience. At TXB Stores, they believe in creating a welcoming environment where customers feel valued and appreciated, ensuring every visit is a memorable one.

Paid news dissemination on behalf od GPOX.

GPOX (GPOPlus ) now provides weekly service to TXB covering all 52 stores in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and border area stores in Texas, as well as Oklahoma locations. The DSD distribution includes a TXB branded Feel Good Shop+, a store within a store concept.

Dorsey Sparks , VP of DISTRO+, said, "Adding Texas Born stores to our retail client roster is a fantastic milestone for GPOX." She continued, "We look forward to providing our white-glove DSD service to this well-respected chain."

Joe Clark, Senior Category Manager for Texas Born, states, "We are delighted to welcome GPOX's exceptional services to our stores. This partnership enhances our product assortment for our customers, making their shopping experience more convenient than ever."

GPOX, a direct-to-store delivery "DSD" company, is pioneering the future of distribution to convenience stores and gas stations with its AI-driven distribution model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable.

