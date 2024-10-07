Gold Remains Near All-Time High Despite Pressure From Strong U.S. Labour Data And Rising Dollar

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

Gold continues to trade within a tight range, remaining near its all-time high. Recently, prices dipped slightly, influenced by strong U.S. labour market data that diminishes the likelihood of aggressive rate cuts by the Reserve in their upcoming meeting. This shift has strengthened the dollar to a near seven-week high and prompted a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields, adding further pressure on gold.

Market participants are closely monitoring upcoming economic indicators, including the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday and the consumer price index report due on Thursday. These reports are expected to provide valuable insights into future market trends. Additionally, speeches from several Fed officials throughout the week may further shape market sentiment and impact the precious metal, potentially triggering volatility in the gold market.

Despite the current downward pressures, the outlook for gold remains cautiously optimistic due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which tend to increase demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Furthermore, uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential elections continues to sustain interest in gold. Long-term support for the yellow metal is also expected from strong demand from central banks, even though China's central bank, the largest buyer of gold last year, has paused its purchases for reserves for the fifth consecutive month as of September, primarily due to a temporary rise in gold prices.

