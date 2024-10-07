Biotech Stock Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) Leads TSX Gainers On Update On Cancer Clinical Efficacy

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas (), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech reports on trading and news for Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC ), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology.

The stock made the TSX top percentage gainer in today's trading session, trading up on news. The stock is trading at $2.0100, up 0.5200, gaining 34.8993 on volume of over 856,000 shares as of this report. The stock had a day's high of $2.08 on the TSX and a high of $1.53 on the NASDAQ.

Oncolytics issued a corporate update on Friday to provide investors with a deeper understanding of recent data and what is expected for 2025.

Highlights

Recent clinical efficacy results from the BRACELET-1 trial in HR+/HER2- breast cancer pave the way for a clinical study designed to support an accelerated approval

Key milestones in gastrointestinal cancer clinical trials expected in 2025, with potential for new registration-enabling studies,

"We're excited by the recent BRACELET-1 results, which exceeded our expectations and substantiate the strong efficacy signal previously observed in breast cancer patients treated with pelareorep," said Wayne Pisano, Interim CEO and Chair of Oncolytics' Board of Directors. "Having treated well over 100 HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients in multiple clinical studies, these results provide the basis for a development path leading to an accelerated approval. The BRACELET-1 results, combined with recent feedback from the FDA, give us confidence in our development approach, and we look forward to initiating a clinical trial designed to support the approval of pelareorep as a novel breast cancer therapeutic."

Mr. Pisano continued, "The gastrointestinal cancer data also supports making pancreatic cancer a major priority for the company. To advance this development, we've established a collaboration with the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR), and The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) has provided us with the funding to further investigate pelareorep in pancreatic cancer through our GOBLET study. Having demonstrated pelareorep's efficacy across multiple cancer indications and with important data readouts and future studies on the horizon, I'm looking forward to these next few years of Oncolytics' growth and development."

Recent news

Research more Biotech and medical technology stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.