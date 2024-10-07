Qatar Chairs 44Th Meeting Of GCC Traffic Directors General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar chaired the 44th meeting of the Traffic Directors General in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, which was held today via technology.

Chaired by Director-General of Traffic Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani, the meeting discussed the latest updates in the development of traffic systems and ways to enhance joint cooperation in this regard, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.

