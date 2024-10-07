Qatar Chairs 44Th Meeting Of GCC Traffic Directors General
Doha: The State of Qatar chaired the 44th meeting of the Traffic Directors General in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, which was held today via video conference technology.
Chaired by Director-General of Traffic Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani, the meeting discussed the latest updates in the development of traffic systems and ways to enhance joint cooperation in this regard, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.
