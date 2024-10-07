Kinaxis To Bolster Supply Chain Operations Of Ono Pharmaceutical

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, today announced Ono Co., Ltd.'s adoption of Kinaxis to help orchestrate full visibility and transparency across its global chain.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (ONO) headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. ONO focuses its research on oncology, immunology, neurology and specialty research with high medical needs as priority areas for discovery and development of innovative medicines. ONO has multiple subsidiaries and manufacturing facilities in Japan and overseas and is currently expanding its overseas business with the goal of a becoming a global specialty pharma.

Kinaxis MaestroTM, the AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, will drive operational efficiencies for ONO, empowering the company to expand and diversify its broad portfolio of life-saving drugs. The transformation comes at a time when ONO is preparing for an increase of direct sales in the US and Europe.

“Under the corporate philosophy 'Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,' ONO continues to contribute to and work toward the realization of a sustainable society through the generation of innovative drugs,” said Akira Takada, corporate executive officer, executive director, CMC & production at Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. “Kinaxis will play an important role in bolstering the supply chain efficiency required to ensure a stable delivery of medicines ONO creates across a broad range of therapeutic areas to patients worldwide.”

“The need for agility-driven transformation to meet challenges and drive business success is imperative in today's uncertain world,” said Toshiya Kaneko, president at Kinaxis Japan. “With Kinaxis, ONO will be empowered to plan for any scenario, making them more resilient to whatever comes around the corner and bolstering their mission of delivering life-saving drugs to their patients.”

With the addition of ONO to its growing customer base, Kinaxis continues to cement its footprint within the life sciences industry, which provides the brand-name and generic medicines that countless patients rely on. Managing supply chain complexities in biotechnology, cell and gene therapy, medical devices, over-the-counter medicines and more, Kinaxis customers include some of the world's top pharma companies such as Dr. Reddy's, Jamieson Wellness, Merck, Novartis, Siemens Healthineers and Servier.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

