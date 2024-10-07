ELKEM TO SHOWCASE ITS THERMAL MANAGEMENT MATERIALS AT THE BATTERY SHOW

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem, a leading silicone solutions provider, announces will participate in The Battery Show, taking place October 7-10 in Detroit, at booth #4605.

Elkem offers a range dispensable battery assembly solutions for ease of automation, which includes BLUESILTM RT Foam product line for thermal insulation & lightweight vehicle applications, BLUESILTM ESA product line for thermal management & electronic protection and CAFTM product line for sealing & bonding applications in harsh environments.

The company will feature its

Thermal Management Materials , which are designed to mitigate thermal runaway, dissipate heat, and improve battery pack fire resistance. Elkem's solutions protect over two million EV battery packs with 60 billion miles driven. "We can run thermal simulations to show how

Elkem products improve battery performance and safety," said John

Albaugh, associate market manager.

Attendees can expect to see hands-on displays and literature covering Elkem's innovative solutions. "We're excited to be exhibiting at The Battery Show and look forward to meeting with our customers to discuss their specific needs," added Albaugh.

Elkem Silicones has over 70 years of experience in automotive applications and is dedicated to creating a sustainable future through innovation. Its EV Applications Center reduces application development costs, expedites validation, and accelerates time to market. "We take pride in our agility to innovate into emerging markets and our technical teams provide services on demand from the design and development phases to qualification and after-sales," added Albaugh.

Elkem Silicones' thermal insulating materials and their use in EV batteries are protected by patents US10,501,597 B2 & US11,261,309 B2 and patent applications US2022081529 & US2023203265.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,400 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2023, Elkem achieved an operating income of NOK 35.5 billion and CDP ratings of A on Forests, and A- on Climate Change and Water Security. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK), where the company is also included in the ESG Index.

Press Contact:

Karen O'Keefe













[email protected]













609-658-5458

SOURCE Elkem Silicones

