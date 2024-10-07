Epiwatch Announces Bob Smith As New Independent Board Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Corporate leader and long-time epilepsy advocate to join Company's Board of Directors.

BALTIMORE, MD, MD, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EpiWatch, Inc., a spin-out from Johns Hopkins University developing a Continuous Seizure Monitor(CSM) wearable system for people with epilepsy , today announced the appointment of Bob Smith as an independent member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Smith currently serves as an advisor to groups and is a long-time advocate of the epilepsy community, serving on the Board of the National Epilepsy Foundation of America.“Bob has been a long-time supporter of the company and will be a tremendous addition to the Board, bringing expertise in global investment management and leadership for multiple successful global funds, as well as his long-time leadership within the epilepsy community,” said Executive Chairman Michael Singer.Mr. Smith's background includes nearly three decades in asset management with T. Rowe Price and Massachusetts Financial Services, as well as serving as an advisor for Sands Capital. He has been a leader in the epilepsy advocacy community, serving on multiple boards and leadership teams, including serving on the board of the Epilepsy Foundation of America.“When I decided to shift my focus to making a meaningful focus in the world, supporting causes close to my heart, epilepsy ranks as an important focus for me. I am excited to join the EpiWatch Board as we prepare to bring the product to market, impacting care and management of epilepsy beyond what is currently available.”“Having recently completed a successful multi-site clinical study and positioning the company for commercialization, Bob's leadership and tremendous network within the epilepsy community will be invaluable for us,” said Teresa Prego, EpiWatch CEO.“We are fortunate to have him join our Board.”About EpiWatch, Inc.EpiWatch, Inc., a spin-out from Johns Hopkins University founded by world-renowned epileptologists Greg Krauss and Nathan Crone, will lead the digital transformation of epilepsy care by delivering innovative and integrated capabilities that keep people with epilepsy safe; enable them, their caregivers, and their physicians to better manage their condition; and provide peace of mind for their loved ones. EpiWatch's first product in development is a wearable Continuous Seizure Monitor (CSMTM). Among the nearly 4 million Americans with epilepsy, approximately 40% have seizures that are uncontrolled on current medical therapy. In addition to social isolation, loss of independence, family stress, and underemployment, uncontrolled seizures can result in injuries and even death, known as Sudden Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). Early detection and alerting can help patients and their caregivers in the care management of people with epilepsy and provide vital peace of mind for them and their loved ones.For inquiries or more information, please contact:Teresa Prego...

