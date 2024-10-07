NYSE: SNAP Lawsuit Notice: 2021 And Earlier Investors In Shares Of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation, announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors inNYSE: SNAP shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP ) in 2021 or earlier and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: SNAP shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 11, 2021, aNYSE: SNAP investor filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Snap Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Apple's privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company's advertising business, that Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple's privacy changes, that Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple's privacy changes had on the Company's advertising business, that Snap overstated its commitment to privacy, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 26, 2023, the court granted the defendants motion to dismiss the third amended complaint and gave again leave to amend the complaint. The plaintiff chose not to do so and on October 30, 2023, the court dismissed the case with prejudice and entered final judgement.

Then, on November 28, 2023, a notice appealing the court's dismissal order was filed.

On December 5, 2024, oral argument will be heard in the case.

Those who purchased Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP ) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

