James Malinchak Named Top Business Executive Coach - Founder Of James Malinchak International

- James MalinchakLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- James Malinchak , Founder of James Malinchak International , was awarded The Top Executive Business Coach by receiving the Kingdom Impact Award by Life On Fire, Inc. The award was given by Founders Megan & Nick Unsworth of Life On Fire, a company who has coached 25,000+ faith-driven entrepreneurs! The award is based on integrity, faith and the ability to guide entrepreneurs toward achieving their business goals."I am honored to receive this incredible award from such a prominent and well-respected coaching organization Life On Fire," said James Malinchak.James Malinchak added, "It is my purpose and passion to inspire, coach and support entrepreneurs to design their ideal business and lifestyles while pursuing their individual business goals. It's a true blessing to coach and serve entrepreneurs to strive for the greatness they have within. The greatest gift you can ever receive is knowing you have made a difference in the lives of others!"About Life On Fire:Life On Fire was created in 2015 by Founders Megan & Nick Unsworth. The Life On Fire company has coached 25,000+ faith-driven entrepreneurs coaching them to ignite their influence, impact and income fueled by faith.About James Malinchak:James Malinchak is recognized as one of the most requested, in-demand business and motivational keynote speakers and marketing consultants in the world. He was featured on the Hit ABC TV Show, Secret Millionaire and was twice named National“College Speaker of the Year.” James has delivered over 3,000+ presentations for corporations, associations, business groups, colleges, universities and youth organizations worldwide. James can speak for groups ranging from 20-30,000+.Giving back is a big part of James' life as he has raised over $1,000,000 for various charities and organizations and has donated thousands of dollars of his own money to help others.As a speaker marketing coach and consultant, James is the behind-the-scenes, go-to marketing advisor for many top speakers, authors, thought leaders, business professionals, celebrities, sports coaches, athletes and entrepreneurs and is recognized as The World's #1 Big Money Speaker® Trainer and Coach!

