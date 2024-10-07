Trailblazing Black-Owned Agencies Merge To Launch BGD Media, Redefining Multicultural Marketing And Creator Partnerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Girl Digital, a leader in influencer marketing, and The BBM Agency, renowned for celebrity business management, have merged to form BGD Media. This powerful merger is set to revolutionize the intersection of Creator and multicultural marketing.

Under the dynamic leadership of LaToya Shambo as CEO and Latoya as CMO, BGD Media brings together two of the most influential Black-owned agencies. As an Integrated Creator Media Agency, BGD Media will deliver innovative, data-driven solutions for brands and creators who are driving the future of advertising and commerce. The combined entity has a direct mailing list of 160,000 multicultural consumers, a social influence of over 100,000, and an owned reach of nearly 300,000, plus a network of 400,000 diverse creators globally.

"We're entering a pivotal era for the Creator Economy," said LaToya Shambo, CEO of BGD Media. "Our mission is to help brands move beyond transactional partnerships to build authentic, lasting relationships with creators and their audiences. This year, we've focused on how brands can operationalize these cultural connections for real ROI. Our exclusive partnership with Curastory is just one example of how we're engineering the future of Creator Media with both purpose and performance at the forefront."

Latoya Bond, CMO of BGD Media, added:“This merger is about innovation and deeper collaboration. By recognizing creators as essential partners and supporting their creative and professional growth, we're crafting campaigns that truly resonate with multicultural audiences. We're excited to drive more representation and inclusivity at every stage of the marketing funnel.”

Launching in January 2025, BGD Media will operate as a Global Creator Media Agency, offering a full suite of services, including consulting, creative, production, strategy, research, experiential marketing, and media planning and buying. These services are designed to help brands curate unique media opportunities that engage diverse content creators, who, in turn, influence general market buying decisions. BGD Media's core offerings include influencer marketing, programmatic, email marketing, traditional display media, and paid/organic social campaigns.

As BGD Media enters this new chapter, Shambo and Bond are committed to fostering a collaborative environment where brands and creators thrive. Through strategic partnerships, immersive experiences, and data-backed insights, the agency aims to build stronger, more meaningful connections between creators and brands-leading to deeper engagement and more impactful conversions.

"Brands win because they transcend simple transactions, creating genuine connections with creators and their generational audiences," said Shambo. "Creators benefit by gaining a platform that recognizes their cultural influence while equipping them with the tools to grow creatively and financially," adds Bond.

