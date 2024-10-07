DCRO Institute And The Institute Of Corporate Directors - Philippines Announce Partnership To Advance Risk Governance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today its partnership with the Institute of Corporate Directors in the Philippines (ICD-Ph).Under this partnership, ICD-Ph members will have the opportunity to distinguish themselves through earning prestigious global credentials, including the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance ®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance ® These credentials are recognized worldwide and held by board members serving in more than 60 countries on six continents. They signify a commitment to fostering better risk governance practices, enhancing director development, and encouraging the sharing of best practices among organizations of all types."We are committed to helping establish and share the world's best practices in risk governance and to partnering with outstanding organizations to do this work locally," stated David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "The Institute of Corporate Directors in the Philippines is an ideal partner, not only in the Philippines but in service to the entire region. We are excited to work together with them."“The Institute of Corporate Directors Philippines is proud to announce its partnership with the DCRO Institute, the global leader in risk governance education and credentialing,” said ICD-Ph Chairman and President, Atty. Pedro H. Maniego, Jr.“Through this partnership, ICD Ph members will have access to DCRO's comprehensive training programs, robust peer communities, and prestigious designations at preferential rates.”DCRO's world-class credentials-the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®-are recognized as benchmarks of excellence. These globally recognized certifications would distinguish our members by equipping them with the highest level of knowledge and skills to navigate complex risk landscapes. They will be able to serve as risk directors, officer, and consultants not only in the Philippines but worldwide."We are thrilled to partner with DCRO, offering ICD members a valuable opportunity to deepen their expertise in Risk Management and connect with global Board Directors,” said ICD-Ph Vice Chairperson, Ms. Ida Tiongson.“This collaboration will undoubtedly broaden networks and enhance competitiveness, particularly for those seeking Board roles abroad."This partnership provides the opportunity to empower corporate leaders in the Philippines with essential knowledge in the positive governance of risk-taking, equipping them to thrive in the boardroom and lead by example. The complexity of the global business environment is growing daily. Ensuring directors and C-level executives are well-prepared to navigate these challenges is vital to a successful future for them and the companies they guide.One of the flagship programs offered by the DCRO Institute is 'The Board Members' Course on Risk®, a comprehensive certificate program taught by leading figures in risk governance worldwide. Graduates of this program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®, a testament to their expertise in risk management and governance. Additionally, the DCRO Institute offers the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®, addressing board members' growing demand for cyber and technology knowledge. The institute also grants the prestigious Qualified Risk Director® designation, recognizing exceptional individuals who link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking.About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading risk governance training and credentialing source. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives worldwide. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-Suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.About The Institute of Corporate Directors in the Philippines – The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a non-stock, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the professionalization of Philippine corporate directorship by raising the level of corporate governance policy and practice to world-class standards. It is the leading institution in the field of corporate governance in the Philippines, composed of over 500 professional directors practicing ethical governance, and is the officially designated Domestic Ranking Body for the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS). Visit to learn more.For more information, please get in touch with David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.