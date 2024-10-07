Veteans Helping Veterans In The Wake Of Helene With Milton On The Horizon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VetComm Helps Veterans Devastated by Helene as Milton Barrels Down on Paradise Lost

- Kate Monroe, CEO of VetCommSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Hurricane Helene scramble to recover, another storm, Milton is ready to hit the region again. Among the victims, are dozens of veterans in Florida who lost everything. VETCOMM , a leading VA benefits courses and services provider, recently donated much-needed supplies to help those veterans recover.“As veterans, we need to help each other in times of need”, said VetComm CEO, and Marine veteran Kate Monroe.“I had an American Legion Commander reach out to me from Florida who told me many veterans had their homes destroyed and were without basic needs. I realized I needed to do something because they weren't getting any help”.Commander Shelley Jefferson said it was the worst storm damage Steinhatchee, Florida had ever seen and people were losing hope. A mutual friend connected him with Monroe.“27 veterans lost everything and that's just a handful of those affected here”, said Jefferson.“Everything's gone. Our grocery store was wiped off the map.“Our pharmacy floated way. We have no service stations or gasoline. We need help and I was grateful VetComm did what it could”.Monroe contacted Walmart in nearby Gainesville to get the victims much-needed supplies".“Our leaders get on TV talking about sending $750. Well, $750 doesn't go very far”, said Monroe.“So, we rallied, and we got about 300 items like deodorant, toothbrushes, even blankets. What broke my heart was Shelley telling me they needed 27 tubs specifically for what was left of their belongings from the storm”.Jefferson said he and the veterans were grateful for the help.“Thank you, VetComm for being a part of this recovery effort because without you we wouldn't be where we're at today which is hopeful”, said Jefferson.With Milton now ready to strike again, Monroe hopes others follow her lead and take action to help all the victims."This is the impact that we had as an organization, but we are just one company,” said Monroe.“If you have the resources to step in and help, please contact us and let us connect you with the folks down there.”About VETCOMM:VETCOMM is committed to providing essential support and services to veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the benefits they deserve. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM advocates for veterans, offering comprehensive training and support to aid their transition into civilian careers. For more information, visit .About CeCors, Inc:CeCors, Inc. is a vertically integrated development company focused on enhancing the lives of veterans, their families, and civilians through its primary subsidiaries. VETCOMM advocates for optimized access to veteran benefits, while PsyKey Inc. specializes in developing functional mushroom coffee blends for health and wellness.CeCors is committed to providing innovative solutions and resources that address the unique needs of its diverse audience, ensuring dedicated support and improved quality of life for underserved communities.About Kate MonroeKate Monroe is a 100% rated disabled USMC veteran. As the CEO of VETCOMM, she leads a team of dedicated professionals who help veterans get what they are owed from the VA. With more than 10 years of experience in sales, leadership, and coaching, her mission is to empower veterans to access their benefits and improve their quality of life.Kate is the author of several books, has appeared over 60+ times on broadcast news and is a contributor on homeless, drugs, border, veteran affairs, foreign affairs on Forbes, Fox News, Medium, Inman and many more. In fact, she went viral for her take on the San Diego homeless crisis. In 2023, Kate released her book, "The Race to Save America".

