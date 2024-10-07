EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update

The NAGA Group: Research update from SMC available –“BUY” recommendation and price target of EUR 1.60 confirmed



Rating: BUY

Price target: EUR 1.60

Upside to current share price: 78%



Hamburg, 7

October 2024 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ) maintains a“BUY” recommendation with a price target of EUR 1.60 in the latest research update from SMC. Based on a Xetra share price of EUR

0.90 on 4

October 2024, the share is attributed an upside potential of around 78%.

The analysts see the recent announcement of the Telegram deal as a particularly strong validation of NAGA's potential following the merger with Capex.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Michael Milonas

Co-Founder and Deputy CEO

