New elections to the Supervisory Board - changes to the composition planned for the upcoming Annual General Meeting

New to the Supervisory Board - changes to the composition planned for the upcoming Annual General Meeting

07.10.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (hereinafter referred to as the“Company”) proposes changes to its composition in preparation for the Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2024.



Mr. Christian Kullmann (member of the Supervisory Board since 23 May 2007 and Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 25 September 2021) and Mr. Bodo Löttgen (member of the Supervisory Board since 25 November 2019) have decided to step down from the Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting of our Company on 25 November 2024 - at the end of the regular term of their respective appointments - and not to stand for re-election.



Mr. Christian Schmid and Mr. Michael Zorc were therefore nominated as successor candidates.



All other current members of the Supervisory Board, i.e. Judith Dommermuth, Silke Seidel, Matthias Bäumer, Bernd Geske, Dr. Reinhold Lunow, Ulrich Leitermann and Prof. Dr. Bernhard Pellens, are standing for re-election on November 25, 2024.



Curricula vitae (CVs) of all candidates can be viewed at



Immediately following the Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2024, the newly elected Supervisory Board will hold a constitutive meeting to discuss the question of the chairmanship and deputy chairmanship of the Supervisory Board as well as the question of its future members on the Audit Committee and bring about corresponding resolutions; the Audit Committee will proceed accordingly with regard to the question of the chairmanship and deputy chairmanship.





Dortmund, 07. October 2024



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

