Original-Research: Urban-Grow, Inc (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to urban-grow, Inc Company Name: urban-grow, Inc ISIN: US91704K2024

Reason for the research: Business Update Recommendation: Kaufen Target price: $4,70 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu urban-gro, Inc. (ISIN: US91704K2024) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von USD 4,30 auf USD 4,70.



Zusammenfassung:

Die jüngsten Nachrichten von urban-gro waren ermutigend. Das Unternehmen schloss im September mehrere kommerzielle Bauverträge ab und begann den Oktober mit einer Reihe von Aufträgen im Gesamtwert von etwa $12 Mio. mit über 15 Cannabis-Kunden. UG sicherte sich außerdem ein Darlehen in Höhe von $2 Mio. bei Grow Hill, LLC. Dies sollte die Anleger, die über die geringe Liquidität besorgt sind (Q1: $0,7 Mio.), erfreuen. Das Darlehen wird dazu beitragen, den Betriebskapitalbedarf im Zusammenhang mit der neuen Cannabisarbeit zu decken. urban-gro hat mit der Diversifizierung in kommerzielle Sektoren ganze Arbeit geleistet, um die Volatilität im CEA-Geschäft (Controlled Environment Agriculture) auszugleichen, aber wir gehen davon aus, dass ein Aufschwung im Cannabisgeschäft der beste Weg zu mehr Wachstum und Rentabilität bleibt. Die jüngsten Meldungen stützen unsere Überzeugung, dass wir in H2/24 eine wesentliche Wende im operativen Geschäft erleben werden. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell berücksichtigt den Rückgang der US-Staatsanleihenrenditen seit unserem letzten Update und ergibt ein Kursziel von $4,70 (zuvor: $4,30). Wir stufen urban-gro weiterhin mit Kaufen ein.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on urban-gro, Inc. (ISIN: US91704K2024). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from USD 4.30 to USD 4.70.



Abstract:

Recent newsflow from urban-gro has been encouraging. The company inked several commercial construction deals in September and kicked off October with a slew of contract wins totalling some $12m with over 15 cannabis clients. UG also secured a $2m loan with Grow Hill, LLC. This should cheer investors concerned about the low cash position (Q1: $0.7m). The loan will help cover working capital needs associated with the new cannabis work. urban-gro has done yeoman's work diversifying into commercial sectors to offset volatility in the CEA (Controlled Environment Agriculture) business, but we reckon an uptick in the cannabis business remains the best path to improved growth and profitability. The latest announcements support our belief that we will see a material upturn in operations in H2/24. An updated DCF model factors in the decline in US treasury yields since our last update and points to a $4.7 TP (old: $4.3). We remain Buy-rated on urban-gro.



