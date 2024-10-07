Miningnewsbreaks First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) To Acquire Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) (TSX: GATO) In $970M Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV)

in early September announced an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of

Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) (TSX: GATO)

in a transaction valued at approximately $970 million. Gatos will receive 2.550 common shares of First Majestic for each Gatos share, representing a 16% premium based on recent stock prices. The deal consolidates major silver-producing assets in Mexico, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine, enhancing First Majestic's production capabilities. The merger is expected to close in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder votes.

To view the full press release, visit



About First Majestic Silver Corp.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada. First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online. For more information, visit the company's website at



About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture, the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV consists of approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets. For more information, visit the company's website at



