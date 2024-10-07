Miningnewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) Announces Commencement Of VC Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trillion (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) , a company focused on oil and natural-gas production for Europe and Türkiye, is gearing up SASB field operations with the installation of Velocity Strings (“VS”). According to the announcement, the company and its partner at SASB reached an agreement on Sept. 30, 2024, regarding the technical aspects of the program. Consequently, Trillion Energy was assigned operatorship for the conduct of this program and signed a service agreement with a snubbing provider to install the velocity strings.

“Initially it was assumed that the VS could only be run in using a drilling rig,” said Trillion Energy CEO Arthur Halleran in the press release.“However, we have now convinced all a snubbing unit can accomplish this activity. This has been a giant step forward. This strategic move underscores our commitment to maximizing shareholder value through operational excellence and innovative solutions in the dynamic European energy market.”

About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural-gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural-gas development, and holds a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. For more information, visit the company's website at

