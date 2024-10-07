Simspace Delivers The Highest Quality OT Cybersecurity Content, Setting A New Standard For Realism In The Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SimSpace, the leading provider of range based training, testing and cyber drills, is excited to announce the launch of its enhanced OT (Operational Technology) content, now offering the most realistic and high-fidelity training and emulation on the market. As OT cybersecurity becomes increasingly critical for industries relying on operational systems, SimSpace has invested in this content to ensure that organizations are fully prepared to defend against sophisticated targeting their critical infrastructure.

A key element in achieving this level of quality is SimSpace's partnership with Fortiphyd Logic, a leader in OT security solutions. Fortiphyd's expertise has been instrumental in developing the new OT content, ensuring that it is not only comprehensive but also grounded in real-world scenarios that accurately reflect the complexity of today's cyber landscape.

David Formby, CEO of Fortiphyd, emphasized the importance of realism in OT training:

"At Fortiphyd, we've seen firsthand the challenges that organizations face in defending OT systems. By partnering with SimSpace, we're bringing the most realistic and relevant OT security content to the market. This collaboration ensures that organizations are better equipped to identify vulnerabilities and respond to attacks that target their critical infrastructure."

SimSpace's enhanced offering includes cutting-edge simulations that model real-world OT environments, allowing organizations to train their defenders with unparalleled accuracy and depth. SimSpace's OT content covers a broad spectrum of sectors, including energy, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation, ensuring that the most vital industries are equipped to handle modern cyber threats. By integrating highly detailed and sector-specific OT scenarios, SimSpace provides cybersecurity teams with the tools and experience needed to safeguard industrial control systems, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) networks, and other essential OT systems.

SimSpace's VP of Partnerships, Aaron Cohen, highlighted the value of the partnership:

"We sought out a partner with deep expertise in OT security, and Fortiphyd was the perfect fit. Their in-depth knowledge of OT systems and cybersecurity threats, combined with our advanced simulation capabilities, has enabled us to deliver the highest quality OT content available. This collaboration allows us to provide our customers with the most effective tools to strengthen their defenses."

With this investment in OT content, SimSpace reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that organizations can maintain operational continuity and secure their critical infrastructure against the most advanced cyber threats.

For more information on SimSpace's OT cybersecurity solutions, visit .

About SimSpace

SimSpace is the leading provider of high-fidelity cyber ranges, offering tailored, immersive environments that help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity defenses. By emulating real-world operational environments and adversarial tactics, SimSpace enables cybersecurity professionals to train, test, and improve their skills in scenarios that leverage real-world threats. With advanced capabilities to replicate specific infrastructures, including the full adversary kill chain, SimSpace empowers defenders to protect their organizations against the most sophisticated cyber threats. Trusted by governments, enterprises, and military organizations, SimSpace delivers hands-on training and comprehensive analytics that enhance cybersecurity readiness. For more information, visit .

About Fortiphyd Logic

Fortiphyd Logic

specializes in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, providing advanced solutions that help organizations protect industrial control systems and critical infrastructure from cyber threats. With a focus on real-world security challenges, Fortiphyd is dedicated to delivering the most effective OT security tools available. For more information, visit

SOURCE SimSpace Corporation

