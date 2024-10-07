GTT: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, October 7, 2024
| Date
| Total number of shares
| Theoretical total number of voting rights 1
| Net total number of voting rights 2
| September 30, 2024
| 37,117,772
| 37,117,772
| 37,049,337
Investor Relations Contact
... / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares
Attachment
GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - September 2024
