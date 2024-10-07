DDN Releases The DOMINO Guide - The Definitive Boardroom Guide On Digital, Cybersecurity And Systemic Risk Governance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The DDN DOMINO Guide

DDN releases The DOMINO Guide to strengthen digital, cybersecurity and systemic risk governance in boardroom's worldwide

- Bob Zukis, DDN CEOMANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Directors , the leader in advancing the practice and profession of digital, cybersecurity and systemic risk governance has announced the release of the 2025 edition of The DOMINO Guide.This pioneering thought leadership will help every corporate boardroom and director take a big step forward to strengthen their oversight and leadership role as a high-performing control in the digital business system," said DDN Founder and CEO Bob Zukis. "We know from research and a growing amount of evidence that when boards are high-performing parts of digital and cybersecurity systems, that a significant amount of business value is created. Over the last eight years, DDN has been the worldwide pioneer in advancing policies and practices in digital, cybersecurity and systemic risk governance. Together with our more than 1,600 members including CIO's, CISO' and corporate directors from all over the world, we're pleased to keep defining the standard for solutions on these issues," he added.DDN is the premiere boardroom and executive learning network focused exclusively on strengthening digital, cybersecurity, and systemic risk governance. DDN brings together and works with digital and cyber leaders, directors, corporate boards, institutional investor groups, corporate governance groups and leading IT and cybersecurity companies to transform the role of the corporate boardroom in shaping and securing the digital future."It's long past time to stop admiring the problem and to recognize that we know how to solve the boardroom challenges of digital and cybersecurity governance. Too much is at stake for the boardroom not to be leading on these issues and the best way to do that is to learn from the boardroom peers who have already figured it out," commented former public company CISO, and DDN faculty member Jason Fruge, DDN.The DOMINO Guide is published based upon the knowledge created and shared at DOMINO, DDN's director and executive learning event that gathers CIO, CISO, boardroom and policy leaders. DOMINO 24 convened this year at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. The DOMINO Guide 2025 edition captures and shares the standards and leading practices that will help every corporate director learn how to govern the challenges of digital innovation, cybersecurity and systemic risk.The DOMINO Guide covers updates on developing standards and their digital and cybersecurity governance implications such as NIST CSF 2.0, DORA, the EU AI Act, ISO 38500 and ISO 27014. The DOMINO Guide also presents an analysis of the two systems that boards need in place to build an adaptive system of corporate governance capable of governing new innovations such as AI. Also included is practical and proven advice on policies, procedures and leading practices from the boardroom pioneers who are shaping the future of these issues that any board can adopt and follow.As a reference document, The DOMINO Guide also includes DDN's key policy positions, an SEC cybersecurity disclosure cheat sheet, an analysis of the organizations working FOR and AGAINST the disclosure of director cybersecurity expertise in the boardroom, and thought leadership from DOMINO 24's Call For Papers peer award winners."We're a learning organization at DDN, and this aspect of corporate governance is very underdeveloped on most corporate boards around the world," said Zukis. "We know government regulation is slow on these issues although it is starting, but the hackers won't wait, and neither can the boardroom. Together with our members, we're moving at the speed of the digital world to strengthen the boardroom as a control in safely shaping the digital future. The superpower of boardroom leadership is that it makes the entire system stronger and we know that it works to create business value. The digital future needs high performing boardroom leadership on these issues. It's time to implement the governance policies and practices that we know work and The DOMINO Guide is the blueprint," he declared.The DOMINO Guide 2025 edition is available today in pdf format for DDN Members on the DDN website. It will be available in paperback on Amazon by October 11. Apply to join DDN to access a complimentary copy. DDN is a curated leadership network of CIOs, CISOs and corporate directors working to advance the practice and profession of digital, cybersecurity and systemic risk governance.

