Riverbed Event Highlights Growing Adoption Of Unified Observability Among META 'Digital-First' Enterprises

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) With over three-quarters of organisations in the META region having adopted 'digital-first' strategies, establishing proactive and autonomous IT operations has become central to advancing digitalisation and innovation. This was highlighted at an exclusive event hosted by Riverbed recently for C-suite executives from some of its largest enterprise customers in the META region.

Riverbed Customer Event

Speaking at the event, Eren Eser, Associate Research Director at IDC META, highlighted findings from the firm's recent CIO DX Survey, which found that over half (51%) of META enterprises say digitising operations is their utmost priority in the next 12-18 months. He was, however, quick to point out that an almost equal percentage (50%) are finding it challenging to balance digital innovations while managing daily operational issues.

"In today's digital-first world, customers have zero tolerance for subpar experiences and service disruptions. IT operations must proactively identify and address potential issues with user experience and possible disruptions, resolving them before they affect the business," said Eser . "This ensures the continuous online presence that is expected of digital-first companies. Such an approach guarantees operational agility, enabling businesses to swiftly adapt to market trends and consumer demands without service interruption."

Among the Riverbed customers who shared their testimonies at the event was Namk Kemal Ukan, Head of IT Operations at Halkbank. The bank - one of Trkiye's largest, with 20 million customers, 7.6 million digital customers, 27,000 employees, and over 1,000 branches - uses Riverbed's Unified Observability solutions to address digital performance issues long before there is any impact on end-users. Uckan explained, "Riverbed's Network Observability solution really helps us find the root cause of our IT issues. With automated alerts, mean-time-to-resolution is almost zero. We can see an anomaly as soon as it happens and resolve it before it impacts service. Thanks to Riverbed, they have helped to increase our availability dramatically on our mobile platform over the past two years, despite more than double the volume of traffic."

Executives from other large regional enterprises in attendance echoed this sentiment, and the IDC research highlighted that 60% of organisations it recognises as digital leaders currently use full-stack observability platforms, with reducing operational costs, strengthening cybersecurity, and moving from reactive to proactive operations being the top three driving factors for this group.

In his keynote at the event, Salman Ali, Senior Manager, Solutions Engineering Emerging EMEA, at Riverbed, outlined how the Riverbed Platform enables organisations to achieve these benefits. "Real, full fidelity data - as opposed to the synthetic or sampled variety - is a fundamental need of building observability stack and AIOps strategy. By collecting real data from the entire IT landscape, analysing and correlating and leveraging AI for automated remediations, our platform delivers actionable insights on what's happening in IT ecosystems. It is a simple, smart, and open platform built on over 20 years of AI and ML expertise. This untethers IT teams from the daily minutiae of operations, instead allowing them to focus on innovation and advancing their organisation's digital transformation," he said.

