Graybar Names Cole Doolittle District Vice President In Richmond

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related management and logistics services, has named Cole Doolittle as District Vice President for the company's Richmond District, effective November 1, 2024.

Doolittle joined Graybar in 2012 and has advanced through sales and sales management positions across the southeastern United States. He currently serves as Director of Electrical Sales for the company's Atlanta District, a position he has held since 2022. As District Vice President, he will lead Graybar's business operations in a territory that includes North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and portions of South Carolina and Tennessee.

"We congratulate Cole on his promotion to District Vice President," said Graybar Senior Vice President and General Manager Dennis DeSousa. "Throughout his career, Cole has built a reputation as a customer-focused leader who achieves positive results. I look forward to working with him in his new assignment and am confident that he will position the Richmond District for continued growth and success."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 345 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED