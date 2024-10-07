California Academy Of Family Physicians Recognizes Educator And Patient Advocate Dr. Moazzum Bajwa As 2024 Family Physician Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Academy of Family Physicians (CAFP) has recognized Moazzum Bajwa, MD as the 2024 Family Physician of the Year. CAFP presents this award to an individual who exhibits the finest qualities of family physicians, and who goes above and beyond in service to patients, community, and colleagues. Dr. Bajwa was presented with the prestigious award at CAFP's POP: Prism of Practice, the annual clinical and largest family conference in California.

"If you were to look at Dr. Bajwa's CV, you would be impressed. But if you have had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Bajwa, you know how he lives and breathes family medicine. If you have had the opportunity to spend any amount of time with him, you have felt the sincerity and kindness he offers to every conversation. Dr. Bajwa is a leader and patient advocate at all levels," said

CAFP President Dr. Alex McDonald.

During the past year, Dr. Bajwa has continued his work shaping the next generation of family physicians. His influence includes being co-director for the Longitudinal Ambulatory Care Experience curriculum at University of California Riverside School of Medicine (UCR SOM). As well as leading the Healthy Eating and Lifestyle Promotion (HELP) program. Under his leadership these programs have educated students and provided a sense of accomplishment and belonging.

Dr. Bajwa brings his personal and professional experiences to his work, being values-driven in all he does. He is the physician lead for UCR Street Medicine and one of the primary physicians at Hulen Place, a clinic that serves the unhoused population in and around downtown Riverside. Nate McLaughlin, Program Director, RUHS/UCR Family Medicine Residency, said of Dr. Bajwa, "Dr. Bajwa is a dynamic physician and person who motivates everyone with whom he comes in contact. He shows those around him what is possible. His natural gift for networking and lifting up those around him benefits our residency and the health of our community in meaningful ways."

Dr. McLaughlin continued, "Dr. Bajwa is so powerful because all his ventures are to benefit the end recipient and never himself. He visits his patients when they are discharged from the hospital and attends funerals to grieve with the family. He values all people in a substantial way that is very much felt by all those who interact with him. He serves as a model of what can be done with passion, dedication and true purpose."

CAFP presents the Family Physician of the Year annually at the POP: Prism of Practice clinical conference. The 2025 award nomination process will open in January 2025 and the recipient will be recognized at the 2025 POP event, September 5-7, at Paradise Point Resort and Spa in San Diego, CA.

About Moazzum Bajwa, MD:

Dr. Bajwa is a family physician who cares for patient communities at RUHS Moreno Valley Community Health Center and the UCR Community Clinic at Hulen Place. He is an associate professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of California Riverside (UCR) and director of Community Health & Social Medicine at Riverside University Health System (RUHS/UCR) Family Medicine Residency Program.

Dr. Bajwa is President-Elect of the Executive Board for the Riverside-San Bernardino Chapter of the California Academy of Family Physicians. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation (AAFPF), working as faculty with the AAFPF Emerging Leaders Institute and Family Medicine Cares International programs.

Dr. Bajwa earned degrees in public health from the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina and from the College of Population Health at Thomas Jefferson University. After traveling to the beautiful island nation of Dominica to attend medical school and falling in love with family medicine, Dr. Bajwa completed his residency in family medicine at RUHS/UCR Family Medicine Residency Program in Moreno Valley.

About the California Academy of Family Physicians:

With more than 10,000 members, including active practicing family physicians, residents in family medicine, and medical students interested in the specialty, CAFP is the largest primary care medical society in California. Family physicians are trained to treat an entire family's medical needs and address life's medical challenges. FPs serve a broad base of patients in urban, suburban and rural areas, often in California's most underserved areas.

SOURCE California Academy of Family Physicians

