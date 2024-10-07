Flexcare: The New MVP In Stellantis Vehicle Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
AUBURN HILLS,
Mich., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
FlexCare replaces Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP) – new name, but same expert factory service and variety of tailored vehicle protection products
Continue Reading
FlexCare is the new name for vehicle service contracts and other vehicle protection products in the United States. FlexCare replaces Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP).
FlexCare is the new name for vehicle service contracts and other vehicle protection products in the United States, Stellantis announced today. FlexCare replaces Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP).
Currently being launched gradually in the U.S. and in select global markets, FlexCare will be linked with Stellantis vehicle brands, Chrysler FlexCare, Dodge FlexCare, Jeep® FlexCare and Ram FlexCare, for a simplified and more personalized customer experience.
"FlexCare is a new name, but the expert factory service and variety of tailored vehicle protection products don't change," said Jim Trebilcock, Stellantis global head of service contracts. "FlexCare stands for flexibility combined with trust and confidence, leading to peace of mind for our valued customers. As we've done with our successful Mopar Vehicle Protection program, FlexCare is committed to unparalleled customer and dealer satisfaction, exceptional reliability and outstanding value, making it the go-to choice for vehicle protection."
FlexCare advantages for customers include:
Ability to have vehicle service performed at any FCA US dealer by fully trained Mopar technicians
Repairs made with certified and factory-backed OEM approved parts
Ability to choose a plan based on their ownership experience, in terms of duration, mileage and coverage
Option to roll the coverage cost into the vehicle payment or use interest-free payment options
FlexCare offers a range of vehicle maintenance and repair services, providing customers with flexible and convenient options to keep their vehicles in top condition. Current MVP portfolio offerings will be renamed, as shown in the following chart:
|
|
VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS
|
MAINTENANCE PLANS
|
PACKAGES
|
|
|
|
|
BEST
|
EXTENDED CARE PREMIUM
Replacing Maximum Care
|
MAINTENANCE CARE
Scheduled Maintenance
|
COMPLETE CARE PREMIUM
Like Wagoneer Premium Package
|
|
|
|
|
BETTER
|
EXTENDED CARE PLUS
Replacing Added Care and Added Care Plus
|
ESSENTIAL CARE
Pre-paid Oil
|
COMPLETE CARE PLUS
Replacing Mopar Complete 360
|
|
|
|
|
GOOD
|
EXTENDED CARE
Replacing Powertrain Care Plus
|
|
ALL OTHER CURRENT PACKAGES
WILL CARRY OVER WITH
SAME NAMING
|
|
|
|
|
ADDITIONAL COVERAGES (ANCILLARIES)
|
GAP, MultiCare, Lease Wear & Tear, Lease Protect, Road Hazard & Wheel, EVTS, AutoShield, Car Care, Key Fob
Customers can visit
mopar or their authorized dealer for more details on these offers and many other specialized plans for mechanical coverage and maintenance, including commercial vehicle plans, vehicle theft deterrent, roadside assistance and lube oil and filter plans.
Mopar
Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.
A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.
Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar
expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.
Complete information on Mopar is available at
and the Mopar blog at href="" rel="nofollow" mopa . For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .
Follow Mopar and company news and video on:
Company blog: href="" rel="nofollow" stellantisnorthameric
Media website: href="" rel="nofollow" stellantisnorthameric
Mopar brand:
/
Mopar blog:
href="" rel="nofollow" mopar
Facebook:
Instagram:
Twitter: twitter/OfficialMOPAR
YouTube:
or
SOURCE Stellantis
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07102024003732001241ID1108754071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.