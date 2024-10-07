Process Analytical Technology Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 13.8 Bn By 2033, At 14.3% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the coming years, Process Analytical (PAT) will see major growth due to developments in automation, AI, and machine learning. These innovations will improve real-time monitoring, process efficiency, & quality control. Regulatory support & increasing demand for precision in will further drive PAT adoption, transforming standards and supporting more efficient, compliant operations. New York, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview :

The Process Analytical size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2033. Process Analytical Technology (PAT) is a system designed to create, evaluate, and manage pharmaceutical manufacturing processes by observing key quality parameters (CPP) and performance characteristics of raw & processed materials, which aims at understanding processes by identifying critical quality parameters, monitoring them promptly, and enhancing testing efficacy. It focuses on reducing over-processing, enhancing uniformity, and minimizing rejects.



The US Overview The Process Analytical Technology Marke, in the US, is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period. In the US, the PAT market developed opportunities in personalized medicine and biopharmaceuticals, driven by advanced quality control needs and integration with Industry 4.0 technologies like IoT and AI. While strong regulatory support and technological advancements expand the market, high implementation costs and integration complexities pose challenges, mainly for smaller enterprises and existing systems. Important Insights The Process Analytical Technology Market is expected to grow by USD 9.1 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 14.3% .

The analyzer segment is set to lead in 2024 with a major & is expected to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

The Spectroscopy segment is expected to dominate the Process Analytical Technology market in 2024.

The Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are anticipated to get a significant revenue share in 2024 in the Process Analytical Technology market. North America is anticipated to hold a 36.1% share of revenue in the Global Process Analytical Technology Market in 2024. Global Process Analytical Technology Market: Trends

Industry 4.0 Integration : PAT is highly integrated with Industry 4.0 technologies like IoT & AI for improving real-time monitoring and control.

Single-Use Technologies : Increase the use of single-use sensors and probes in PAT to simplify bioprocessing and minimize the contamination risks.

Continuous Process Improvement : PAT is highly used for continuous process manufacturing, focusing on live quality control & efficiency. Advanced Multivariate Analysis : Use of advanced multivariate data analysis tools within PAT for more accurate & better process monitoring. Process Analytical Technology Market: Competitive Landscape The Process Analytical Technology (PAT) market is highly competitive, with key players investing in R&D for innovation & technological advancements. Companies aim to enhance process efficiency, quality control, & regulatory compliance. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are prevalent, while efforts to integrate advanced analytics & automation are growing, driving market growth and competitiveness. Some of the major players in the market include ABB Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Thermos Fisher Scientific, Mettler Toledo, Emerson Electric, and more. Some of the prominent market players:

ABB Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Thermos Fisher Scientific

Mettler Toledo

Emerson Electric

PerkinElmer Inc

Sartorius AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Horiba Ltd

Neo Monitors AS Other Key Players

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 4.1 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 13.8 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 14.3% The US Market Size (2024) USD 1.3 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 36.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Technique, By Monitoring Method, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are set to dominate the Process Analytical Technology (PAT) market in 2024, utilizing PAT for constant manufacturing process analysis to ensure quality control & ingredient stability. PAT decreases downtime, increases yields, speeds up process development, and reduces human errors, improving efficiency and product quality.

Further, CMOs and CDMOs are expected to grow rapidly, using PAT to manage diverse processes and products. Advanced analytics help them cut costs, maintain quality, and meet regulatory standards, driving PAT adoption and market growth.







Process Analytical Technology Market Segmentation

By Product



Analyzers

Sensors & Probes

Samplers Software & Services

By Technique



Spectroscopy



Molecular Spectroscopy





Raman Spectroscopy





IR Spectroscopy



Others



Atomic Spectroscopy

Mass Spectroscopy

Chromatography



High-Performance Liquid Chromatography



Gas Chromatography

Others

Particle Size Analysis

Capillary Electrophoresis Others

By Monitoring Method



On-line

In-Line

At-line Off-line

By Application



Small Molecules

Large Molecules

Manufacturing Applications Others

By End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs CMOs & CDMOs

By End User

Global Process Analytical Technology Market: Driver



Global Process Analytical Technology Market: Restraints



High Implementation Costs : The initial investment for PAT systems can be high, creating a barrier for smaller companies.

Integration Complexity : Incorporating PAT into old systems can be complex, requiring specialized expertise & potentially disrupting operations.

Regulatory Uncertainty : Changes in regulatory requirements and standards can create uncertainty and delay PAT adoption. Data Management Challenges : Handling & interpreting high volumes of data generated by PAT systems can be challenging and resource-intensive.

Global Process Analytical Technology Market: Opportunities



Personalized Medicine : PAT can optimize the manufacturing of personalized medications, meeting the increase in demand for customized treatments.

Emerging Markets : Expanding pharmaceutical industries in emerging markets present new opportunities for PAT adoption and growth.

Continuous Manufacturing : PAT helps the shift towards constant manufacturing, improving efficiency and consistency in drug production. Advanced Data Analytics : Integration with advanced analytics and AI provides opportunities for improved process optimization and predictive maintenance.

Regional Analysis

North America is set to lead the global PAT market, holding a 36.1% share in 2024, driven by key biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The US, in particular, leads due to the high adoption of advanced analytics and advanced infrastructure. Further, Europe is the second-largest market, with key players like Germany, France, and the UK focusing on quality assurance and efficiency.

Also, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth, driven by expanding biotech and pharmaceutical sectors in China, India, and Japan, and increased R&D investments and demand for quality pharmaceuticals.

By Region







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Process Analytical Technology Market



April 2024: The United States Pharmacopeia (USP) is developing a General Chapter on PAT, focusing on real-time monitoring, control, and product quality assurance in manufacturing.

April 2024: ST Pharm unveiled the expansion of its oligonucleotide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production capacity at its site in Bandola, South Korea, with a total investment of about USD 110 million.

January 2024: Agilent Technologies Inc. released a new automated parallel capillary electrophoresis system for protein analysis the Agilent ProteoAnalyzer system, which eases and enhances the effectiveness of analyzing complex protein mixtures, a process central to analytical workflows across the pharma, biotech, food analysis, and academia sectors.

January 2024: Bruker acquired Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a Canadian company specializing in process Raman instruments, mainly used in pharma & biotech quality control applications.

July 2023: Advanced Instruments unveiled a strategic investment in Applied Biosensors, Inc. of Salt Lake City, Utah (“AB”). AB is commercializing its patented hydrogel technology to produce the world's first multi-analyte, in-line sensing platform to simultaneously monitor glucose, lactate, osmolality, and pH during bioproduction, which enables the constant measurement of these key process parameters. March 2023: The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) launched a new laboratory in Stevenage which has been mainly developed and equipped to allow cell and gene therapy developers to monitor & control their advanced therapy manufacturing processes in real-time, to enhance product quality & safety while increasing production levels.

