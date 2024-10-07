Doctors' Concerns Matter This Provincial Election

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Doctors of BC asked the party leaders their plan for transforming BC's healthcare system if elected October 19. They responded.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the provincial election still a couple of weeks away, Doctors of BC, the association that represents BC doctors, is making sure that our province's leaders don't lose sight of what's on the minds of doctors and their patients.



“Given the challenges in the care system, a commitment for real and tangible change from whichever party takes office on October 19th is imperative,” says Dr Ahmer Karimuddin, President of Doctors of BC.“Importantly, we need assurances that they will continue to work closely with doctors as leaders to help develop true solutions.”

We asked David Eby (NDP), John Rustad (Conservatives), and Sonia Furstenau (Greens) a series of questions on camera based on our election priority strategy, Temperature Rising , that outlines many of the challenges BC's doctors and patients experience in our healthcare system. These short videos provide a clearer picture of what each party has in store for our healthcare system.

Videos are found here .

Recent polling confirms that healthcare is one of the most important election issues for British Columbians, and while Doctors of BC is pleased that the party platforms reflect this, getting a clearer understanding of which party will work with physician leaders to deliver real change to improve the working lives of doctors and transform healthcare for patients, is important for the electorate to know.

“Our hope is that our physician members and the public take the time to compare the answers to our important questions ahead of October 19,” adds Dr Karimuddin.“While a great deal of work has been done in recent years, major health system challenges still persist and require careful attention.”

Doctors of BC represents and advocates on behalf of more than 16,000 physicians practicing in BC, while also working closely with the BC government on transforming healthcare. It's critical that a commitment for real and ongoing investment and change in our health care system is forthcoming – we have their promises on record and will hold the party forming government later this month to account.

