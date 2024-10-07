Human-I-T Provides Internet Support To Hurricane Helene Survivors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Loss of Connectivity for Helene Survivors Adds to Disaster Woes

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human-I-T, a nonprofit dedicated to providing equitable access to for those affected by the digital divide, is offering internet solutions to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

In the aftermath of this disaster, no one should have to worry about whether they can afford to stay connected. For survivors of Hurricane Helene, reliable internet access can mean the difference between life and death, finding help-or being left in the dark. That's why Human-I-T has set up a dedicated fund to ensure that no one has to face this crisis alone. This fund will keep existing Human-I-T customers connected and cover the costs for others in need, so they can reach emergency services, reunite with loved ones, access medical care, and secure vital resources.

"Moments like these are when Human-I-T steps up to ensure that everyone has access to the tools and connectivity they need to stay connected," said Human-I-T CEO Gabe Middleton.

"Moments like these are when Human-I-T steps up to ensure that everyone has access to the tools and connectivity they need to stay connected," said Human-I-T CEO Gabe Middleton. "Now, more than ever, people need to be able to reach loved ones, access vital information, and connect with social services to move forward in the wake of this devastating natural disaster. We've been here before-during the pandemic, when so many people were left isolated and in need of support, we made sure they were not alone. Today is no different. Our mission is to bring hope and a little light to those facing the darkest days after the devastation of Hurricane Helene."

Human-I-T believes that access to technology and the internet are not just essential needs-they are human rights, especially in times of crisis. That's why Human-I-T is providing vital connectivity solutions to families in need in Hurricane Helene's aftermath. With reliable hotspots and devices, survivors can stay connected to critical resources, students can keep up with their education, and individuals in some cases, can continue working remotely offering a sense of normalcy in uncertain times.

Your support can be a lifeline-connecting families to the help they desperately need when every second counts. Interested recipients can find more information here . People interested in donating to Human-I-T's Hurricane Helene Connectivity Fund can find more information here .

