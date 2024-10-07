PARALYZED VETERANS OF AMERICA AND WEIS MARKETS KICK OFF ANNUAL CAMPAIGN, ENCOURAGE CUSTOMERS TO DONATE $1, $3, OR MORE THIS OCTOBER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In-store to help disabled veterans gain access to the care, benefits, and careers

they earned and deserve

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America

– the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled Veterans, their families, and caregivers – and

long-time partner Weis Markets

recently kicked off their annual four-week round up campaign. Centered around supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, the in-store promotion encourages customers to join the mission to help disabled veterans gain access to the care, benefits, and careers they earned, and deserve.

Weis Markets logo

" Our October campaign with Weis Markets has become an annual tradition – a time of year when we come together, reflect on Veterans Day, and unite supporters around PVA's lifesaving mission," said Carl Blake, CEO of PVA. "Their selflessness and support enable us to continue providing the vital research, expertise, and advocacy our disabled veterans need, so they can get back to the things in life that matter. Thanks to Weis Markets, and partners like them, PVA has provided these services and more, free of charge for more than 78 years. We're forever grateful for their continued partnership."

During in-store purchases, Weis Markets and its associates are encouraging customers to make donations at check-out by rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3, or $5 vouchers today through Halloween. Customers can also donate by rounding up their purchases when using self-checkout.

"Our associates and customers have supported PVA for more than eight years and generously donated more than three million dollars," said Bob Gleeson, Weis Markets Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing. "We encourage everyone to visit a local store this month and join us in helping all veterans gain access to what they need most."

PVA's partnership with Weis Markets dates back to 2016 and has amassed more than $3 million. It also includes involvement in vital PVA programming, like its Honor the Spot public service announcement , which was filmed in the parking lot of their Brunswick, Maryland store and raises awareness about the importance of accessible parking spaces. This PSA is still in rotation today.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA .

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit:

WeisMarkets

or

Facebook/WeisMarkets .

Media Contacts:

For PVA: Oname Thompson

703-864-5980

[email protected]

Dennis Curtin

Weis Markets, Inc.

570-847-3636

[email protected]

Twitter @WMKSpokesman

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

