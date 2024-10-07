Hedgeye's Online Investing Summit Returns To Guide Investors In Uncertain Times

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent provider of research and media, is excited to announce the return of its 13th semiannual Hedgeye Investing Summit , taking place from October 8-10.

This complimentary three-day online event attracts tens of thousands of investors from around the world, featuring nine in-depth discussions with some of the industry's most insightful investors and strategists. The summit will be hosted by Hedgeye's Founder and CEO, Keith McCullough . This year's event is sponsored by McAlvany Precious Metals.

Participants can look forward to engaging sessions with special guests, including Liz Ann Sonders , Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab; Murray Stahl , Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Horizon Kinetics; former Federal Reserve insider Danielle DiMartino Booth ; and well-known short-seller Marc Cohodes , who previously highlighted the FTX/Sam Bankman-Fried crypto scandal on HedgeyeTV.

Each session during the Hedgeye Investing Summit will be available for live viewing and on-demand access. These discussions, approximately 45 minutes in length, will cover critical market and economic trends that are likely to influence portfolio returns in the coming weeks and months.

"As we navigate an increasingly unpredictable market and global environment, Hedgeye remains fiercely committed to empowering investors to make intelligent and informed decisions. The shortcomings and conflicts of interest across mainstream financial media have left many investors without the guidance they need-that's why we host events like the Investing Summit," says McCullough.

The event is open to the public, and registration via email is required.

Below is the full event schedule:

TUESDAY OCTOBER 8

11am

ET

| Dan Rasmussen

Founder and CIO, Verdad Advisers

12pm

ET

|

Liz Ann Sonders

Chief Investment Strategist, Charles Schwab

1pm

ET

| Marc Cohodes

Rabblerouser/Short Seller

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9

11am

ET

| Daniel Lacalle

Chief Economist, Tressis

12pm

ET

|

Michael Cannivet

Founder & CIO, Silverlight Asset Management

Author of

The

Four

Minute

Retirement

Plan

1pm

ET

|

Murray Stahl

Chairman, CEO, CIO, Co-Founder, Horizon Kinetics

THURSDAY OCTOBER 10

11am ET |

Eric Larkin

Senior Advisor, McAlvany Precious Metals

12pm

ET

| Danielle DiMartino Booth

CEO & Chief Strategist, QI Research Former Fed insider

1pm

ET

|

Mike Taylor

Hedge Fund Manager

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. The Hedgeye research team features some of the world's most highly regarded analysts focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process. Hedgeye combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

