Hedgeye's Online Investing Summit Returns To Guide Investors In Uncertain Times


10/7/2024 1:16:13 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent provider of investment research and online financial media, is excited to announce the return of its 13th semiannual Hedgeye Investing Summit , taking place from October 8-10.

This complimentary three-day online event attracts tens of thousands of investors from around the world, featuring nine in-depth discussions with some of the industry's most insightful investors and strategists. The summit will be hosted by Hedgeye's Founder and CEO, Keith McCullough . This year's event is sponsored by McAlvany Precious Metals.

Participants can look forward to engaging sessions with special guests, including Liz Ann Sonders , Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab; Murray Stahl , Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Horizon Kinetics; former Federal Reserve insider Danielle DiMartino Booth ; and well-known short-seller Marc Cohodes , who previously highlighted the FTX/Sam Bankman-Fried crypto scandal on HedgeyeTV.

Each session during the Hedgeye Investing Summit will be available for live viewing and on-demand access. These discussions, approximately 45 minutes in length, will cover critical market and economic trends that are likely to influence portfolio returns in the coming weeks and months.

"As we navigate an increasingly unpredictable market and global environment, Hedgeye remains fiercely committed to empowering investors to make intelligent and informed decisions. The shortcomings and conflicts of interest across mainstream financial media have left many investors without the guidance they need-that's why we host events like the Investing Summit," says McCullough.

The event is open to the public, and registration via email is required.

Register here .

Below is the full event schedule:

TUESDAY OCTOBER 8

11am
ET
| Dan Rasmussen
 Founder and CIO, Verdad Advisers

12pm
ET
|
Liz Ann Sonders
 Chief Investment Strategist, Charles Schwab

1pm
ET
| Marc Cohodes
 Rabblerouser/Short Seller

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9

11am
ET
| Daniel Lacalle
 Chief Economist, Tressis

12pm
ET
|
Michael Cannivet
 Founder & CIO, Silverlight Asset Management
Author of
The
Four
Minute
Retirement
Plan

1pm
ET
|
Murray Stahl
Chairman, CEO, CIO, Co-Founder, Horizon Kinetics

THURSDAY OCTOBER 10

11am ET |
Eric Larkin
 Senior Advisor, McAlvany Precious Metals

12pm
ET
| Danielle DiMartino Booth
 CEO & Chief Strategist, QI Research Former Fed insider

1pm
ET
|
Mike Taylor
Hedge Fund Manager

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. The Hedgeye research team features some of the world's most highly regarded analysts focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process. Hedgeye combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

SOURCE HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

PR Newswire

