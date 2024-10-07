US LBM FOUNDATION COMMITS $500,000 TO HURRICANE HELENE RELIEF EFFORTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Support to assist multiple storm response efforts in the Southeast includes matching gifts made to the Foundation

The US LBM Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by leading specialty building materials distributor US LBM, has committed $500,000 to assist recovery efforts for communities in the Southeast devastated by Hurricane Helene. This commitment includes $100,000 donated by the L.T. & Lina Gibson Foundation and a donation match for all contributions made to the US LBM Foundation up to $100,000. Donations can be made at uslbmfoundation/relief .



US LBM operates several building materials distributors in communities directly impacted by the hurricane in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. These locations operate under several local brand names and include Jennings Builders Supply & Hardware, GBS Building Supply, Parker's Building Supply and Professional Builders Supply.

"We continue to keep everyone impacted by the storm in our thoughts," said

US LBM Foundation Chairman and US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

"Thanks to the supporters of the US LBM Foundation, we hope to provide more than $500,000 for both short-term and long-term assistance to our neighbors and communities as they recover from this historic storm."

The US LBM Foundation is registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back in the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation .



