Langan Acquires Robert Stephen Consulting

of Digital Solutions Practice

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Langan Engineering & Environmental Services officially announced today the of Robert Stephen Consulting (RSC), a leader in Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) and Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions. Langan continues to rapidly grow its digital solutions practice around the country, and the addition of RSC reinforces the firm's commitment to providing innovative technological solutions to its clients nationwide.

IWMS is an essential space-planning tool for clients looking to maximize workplace efficiency, streamline asset management, and significantly improve operations across their portfolio.

RSC, founded in 2000, provides IWMS for real estate portfolio management and facilities optimization. The company's client base spans multiple industries, including Fortune 500 corporations, state and local government, healthcare, education, energy, and manufacturing.

"Our team has long recognized

RSC as a well-respected brand in the IWMS space," said David T. Gockel, President/CEO, Langan. "Their expertise and staff align perfectly with our vision to offer comprehensive, data-driven solutions to our clients."

Langan employs more than 100 digital solutions/GIS professionals around the country. With the integration of RSC's team, Langan will enhance its ability to enable clients to overcome complex business challenges and improve operational performance across their real estate and asset portfolios.­­­

About Langan

Langan ( ) provides comprehensive environmental and engineering consulting services to a broad array of clients nationally and internationally. Founded in 1970, Langan employs 1,700 professionals and has 43 offices throughout the U.S., including New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, California, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, Washington, DC, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and Washington.

Langan International, the firm's wholly owned subsidiary based in New York, has five offices in Athens, Dubai, Calgary, London, and Panama.

Consistently ranked among the top "Best Firms to Work For" (The

Zweig Group), and among the top firms worldwide (Engineering News-Record), Langan prioritizes health and safety; embraces and promotes diversity and inclusion; encourages volunteerism and philanthropy; and operates as a carbon-neutral business.

