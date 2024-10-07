Duke Energy Announces Dividend Payments To Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke (NYSE:

DUK ) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.045 per share. This dividend is payable on Dec. 16, 2024, to of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2024.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on Dec. 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 15, 2024. This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 98 consecutive years.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

