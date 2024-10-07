(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

West Pine Asset Management Names Richard Nizambad Corporate General Counsel As Firm Explores New Growth Initiatives

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- West Pine announced today that Richard Nizambad named as Corporate General Counsel. He comes from the public sector where he held a key role and advised on corporate business and strategic growth initiatives. He has experience in merchant and possess a deep understanding of structure. He'll report to Kevin Pellegrini, CEO."We are thrilled to welcome Richard. His unique combination of skills and industry contacts will be intrinsic value to West Pine as we build on our momentum and focus on serving the wealth management industry." Nizambad's diverse background includes the commodities space. He has closely advised management teams and boards through strategic and financial initiatives in the evolving financial space. He'll help with new product development. He brings 9 years of experience. He's part of New York Law school alumni.West Pine 43 LLC.West Pine 43 LLC, a registered investment advisor that provides asset management and financial planning to high net-worth, individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses, and institutions.

Walker Creative

West Pine 43 LLC

+1 212-970-0043

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.