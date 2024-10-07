USPA Launches 24/7 Security Guard Services In Tampa For Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USPA offers 24/7 security guard services in Tampa as Hurricane Milton approaches, protecting properties from fire hazards, theft, and vandalism during the storm

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Hurricane Milton approaches with landfall expected tomorrow, Tampa property owners are rushing to secure their homes and businesses. Anticipating widespread power outages, infrastructure damage, and an increase in criminal activity, USPA Nationwide Security has deployed its 24/7 security guard services to protect properties throughout the city. As the storm draws near, reliable security is essential for safeguarding commercial buildings, residential complexes, and construction sites.

Brian Fitzgibbons, Director of Operations at USPA Nationwide Security, emphasized the importance of having a security team in place during a natural disaster.“Our guards are prepared to provide round-the-clock protection as Hurricane Milton hits Tampa. Whether it's monitoring for fire hazards or preventing theft, we'll ensure properties stay safe during the storm and throughout the recovery period,” said Fitzgibbons.

Increased Crime Expected Post-Hurricane

Natural disasters like Hurricane Milton often result in a spike in crime. Tampa is expected to face widespread power outages, which will disable security systems and leave properties vulnerable to theft and vandalism.“After a disaster, looting and vandalism are common, especially where properties are left unguarded,” Fitzgibbons said.“That's why we're deploying our security guards to provide continuous monitoring throughout the storm.”

Construction sites, in particular, face heightened risks due to the presence of valuable materials and equipment. USPA's security guards will be stationed at these locations, offering 24/7 monitoring to deter criminal activity. Residential complexes and commercial properties will also receive continuous surveillance, ensuring unauthorized individuals are kept off the premises.

Fire Hazards a Significant Concern

Aside from criminal activity, Hurricane Milton presents a high risk of fires. The storm is expected to cause damage to electrical systems and fire suppression systems, leaving properties exposed. USPA's security guards will also provide fire watch services, monitoring properties for any signs of fire hazards and ensuring they remain compliant with local fire safety codes.

“We anticipate that fire suppression systems will be compromised during the storm,” Fitzgibbons noted.“Our fire watch services are essential for preventing fires and ensuring that properties stay compliant with fire codes.”

Custom Security Solutions for Tampa

USPA Nationwide Security tailors its services to meet the unique needs of each property owner in Tampa. Whether it's a commercial building, residential complex, or construction site, USPA's security plans are customized to address the specific risks each property faces.

“We understand that each property has different needs,” Fitzgibbons said.“That's why we offer flexible security solutions to ensure every client is protected during and after the storm.”

Long-Term Protection for Recovery

While the immediate focus is on Hurricane Milton's impact, USPA's security services are designed to continue well into Tampa's recovery period. USPA's security guards will remain on-site, providing protection from theft, vandalism, and fire hazards as the city rebuilds.

“Our security guards are here for the long haul,” Fitzgibbons emphasized.“We'll be there throughout the recovery process to make sure properties remain secure.”

