RH Aero Selects New President

RH Aero Systems

Anthony Turner, President, RH Aero Systems

Previous Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Turner, Elevated to President to Lead Significant Growth Opportunities within Equipment/Services Market

- Dieter Moeller, CEO & Chairman, RH Aero SystemsMASON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RH Aero Selects New PresidentPrevious Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Turner, Elevated to President to Lead Significant Growth Opportunities within Aviation Equipment and Services MarketToday, RH Aero Systems , the new corporate brand created after Rhinestahl acquired HYDRO Systems KG in May 2024, has announced Anthony Turner, Chief Commercial Officer at Rhinestahl, has been promoted to President.As President, Mr. Turner will be responsible for leading the global organization and maximizing the value it creates for customers within the rapidly expanding aviation support equipment and services market.With more than a century of combined industry experience, RH Aero Systems, through its strong Rhinestahl and HYDRO businesses, are redefining what OEMs, MROs, and Operators should expect from a single solution provider.By bringing the strengths of Rhinestahl's leadership position in the engine tooling market driven by its systems integration and technical support capability together with HYDRO's leadership position in ground support equipment, highly-engineered solutions and reliable worldwide services, RH Aero Systems is delivering greater value to OEMs and their customers worldwide.“After many years at the helm, I will be moving from my current position of President and CEO of RH Aero Systems to that of CEO and Chairman of the company. In this position, I will focus on the progress of the organization at the highest levels” stated Dieter Moeller.“As such, I am very excited to have Anthony transition into this new, expanded role as President. He has demonstrated tremendous leadership, a strong commitment to putting the customer first and I fully expect him to lead this strong company and team into a very bright future.”“Dieter and I, along with the leadership teams at Rhinestahl and HYDRO, now collectively RH Aero Systems, share a great vision and passion for the future of the company,” stated Mr. Turner,“It's a privilege to lead this 850+ strong global team of professionals with broad and deep capabilities across the aviation support equipment and services market. We are well positioned for success and I expect significant achievements from our team for many years to come.”Mr. Turner's expertise includes strategy development, execution, and business transformation. He held leadership positions at Myers Industries and Spectrum Brands prior to joining Rhinestahl in 2019. Anthony is a Certified Public Accountant and began his career in public accounting working at Ernst & Young early in his career. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from Auburn University at Montgomery and a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Cincinnati, Carl H. Lindner College of Business. Anthony's transition into the President's role was effective on October 3rd.About RH Aero SystemsRH Aero Systems is reliable + ready, setting the standard for aviation support equipment and services. Through our industry-leading businesses – Rhinestahl and HYDRO– we deliver capability across custom-designed GSE, OEM-licensed engine and airframe tooling, 26 global service centers and innovative engineered solutions for OEMs, MROs and Operators worldwide. RH Aero Systems' global headquarters are in Mason, Ohio, USA, and Biberach, Germany. For further details visit RHAero.# # #For PR/Media inquiries, contact:Kevin GoldVP, Product Management and Marketing...1.513.204.6207

