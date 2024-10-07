SSM Health Foundation St. Louis To Host Annual Gala,“Bright Night,” To Support Region's Greatest Health Care Needs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join SSM Foundation - St. Louis for a night of fine dining, entertainment and inspired connection and hope.

Organization invites community to raise funds for medical outreach and advancement programs

- Amy H. Collard, interim vice president of SSM Health Foundation – St. LouisST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis , a nonprofit organization established to support the services of SSM Health hospitals, will host its annual gala on Saturday, October 26 at St. Louis Union Station Hotel. The event will highlight a path forward to address the region's greatest health care needs and raise funds for SSM Health programs and initiatives. This year's“Bright Night” Gala motif, a stained glass window, is meant to symbolize the local community - where each piece is unique but comes together to represent lasting peace and hope.SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis supports cutting-edge, patient-focused health care, education, training and programs at SSM Health hospitals across the greater St. Louis region. Proceeds from the 2024 gala will directly benefit critical programs in areas such as behavioral health, cancer care, women's health, hospice and home health, community health, training and education for health care professionals and more.“At SSM Health St. Louis, we work to create lasting, meaningful change in the health and well-being of our local communities,” said Amy H. Collard , interim vice president of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis.“Through the generosity of our donors, community partners and volunteers, we are able to support SSM Health caregivers and facilities as they provide compassionate and exceptional care to patients who need it most.”Presented by Alberici Constructors, this year's gala will feature an inspirational patient story, community fellowship, sponsor recognition, live entertainment and a night dedicated to supporting life-changing programs for the greater St. Louis area.To purchase a ticket, make a gift or learn more, visit or contact ....###About SSM Health Foundation – St. LouisSSM Health Foundation – St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis; SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital; SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Wentzville; and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – St. Louis. The Foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors and volunteers who make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves. Inspired by the Mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a basket to collect donations, the Foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health hospitals. For more information, please visit givetossmhealth/stl.

