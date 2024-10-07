Net Asset Value(S)

Date
10/7/2024 12:45:52 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 30 September 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 54.8 pence per share.
For further information, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
